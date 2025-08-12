Princess Power! Trailer Arrives for Latest LEGO Disney Princess Special Coming to Disney+

Beloved princesses and their formidable foes showdown in an adventure streaming exclusively on Disney+

The trailer for the latest LEGO Disney Princess special coming to Disney+ has been released.

What’s Happening:

Following their previous triumph over Gaston, Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White find themselves facing an even greater threat in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite .

. Gaston, not one to admit defeat, has called upon a powerful new league of villains: Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen, all set on taking down the Princesses once and for all.

But fear not! The Princesses are not without their own allies. With the mystical assistance of the Magic Mirror, they recruit some formidable friends: Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella! This royal assembly will unite their unique strengths in an ultimate battle of good versus evil.

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite promises a fun-filled, brick-tastic adventure for all ages.

Be sure to mark your calendars, as this exciting new special begins streaming August 25th, only on Disney+.

In addition to the new trailer, we also got a poster for the new LEGO Disney Princess special.

More Disney Princesses Magic:

We previously reviewed LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest in 2023, which we found to be a fun, adventure-driven story, featuring LEGO humor and cameos, though sadly lacking musical elements and deep storytelling.

Disney+ recently unveiled a 24/7 always-on stream dedicated to celebrating all Disney Princesses and their timeless stories.

This continuous marathon of classics will immerse viewers in the enchanting worlds of Disney's most beloved heroines, from the adventurous Moana to the iconic Ariel.

The new special will debut as part of World Princess Week, which will see a number of Princess-themed products released – many of which we got to preview

