Princess Power! Trailer Arrives for Latest LEGO Disney Princess Special Coming to Disney+
Beloved princesses and their formidable foes showdown in an adventure streaming exclusively on Disney+
The trailer for the latest LEGO Disney Princess special coming to Disney+ has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Following their previous triumph over Gaston, Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White find themselves facing an even greater threat in LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite.
- Gaston, not one to admit defeat, has called upon a powerful new league of villains: Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen, all set on taking down the Princesses once and for all.
- But fear not! The Princesses are not without their own allies. With the mystical assistance of the Magic Mirror, they recruit some formidable friends: Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella! This royal assembly will unite their unique strengths in an ultimate battle of good versus evil.
- LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite promises a fun-filled, brick-tastic adventure for all ages.
- Be sure to mark your calendars, as this exciting new special begins streaming August 25th, only on Disney+.
- In addition to the new trailer, we also got a poster for the new LEGO Disney Princess special.
More Disney Princesses Magic:
- We previously reviewed LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest in 2023, which we found to be a fun, adventure-driven story, featuring LEGO humor and cameos, though sadly lacking musical elements and deep storytelling.
- Disney+ recently unveiled a 24/7 always-on stream dedicated to celebrating all Disney Princesses and their timeless stories.
- This continuous marathon of classics will immerse viewers in the enchanting worlds of Disney's most beloved heroines, from the adventurous Moana to the iconic Ariel.
- The new special will debut as part of World Princess Week, which will see a number of Princess-themed products released – many of which we got to preview.
