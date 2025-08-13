Hulu Greenlights Lindsay Lohan Starring Limited Series “Count My Lies” as Shailene Woodley Joins the Cast

The drama series marks Lohan’s first major starring role in a TV series.

Shailene Woodley has joined the cast of Hulu’s limited series Count My Lies, which has just been ordered to series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Count My Lies , which will mark Lindsay Lohan’s first time headlining a TV series.

Woodley has now joined the cast alongside Lohan, who will both executive produce the series in addition to starring in it.

When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley) fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart, it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.

executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger alongside 20th Television. The duo have an overall deal with the studio under their The Walk-Up Company. This marks Woodley’s second upcoming Hulu/20th Television role, as she’s set to appear in the second season of the hit series Paradise .

. Woodley is known for her roles in the Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars film series, having gotten her start in the ABC Freeform The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

