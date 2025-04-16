Lindsay Lohan Set to Headline Her First TV Series in Hulu's "Count My Lies"

The drama series is adapted from Sophia Stava's novel of the same name.

Lindsay Lohan is set to headline her own TV show for the first time in Hulu’s new drama series Count My Lies.

What’s Happening:

. Color me shocked, as the series will be the first time that the Y2K legend will headline her own series.

Based on the recently published novel by Sophia Stava, Sloane Caraway, a pathological liar, weasels her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and magnetic Violet and Jay Lockhart. While Sloane thinks she just hit the job jackpot, secrets about the Lockhart family will bring unexpected and devastating consequences for everyone.

According to the news source, Lohan is set to play Violet Lockhart.

The series arrives from This Is Us executive producers/ co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger alongside 20th Television. The duo have an overall deal with the studio under their The Walk-Up Company. This would mark their third series with Disney after Love, Victor and How I Met Your Father.

executive producers/ co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger alongside 20th Television. The duo have an overall deal with the studio under their The Walk-Up Company. This would mark their third series with Disney after Love, Victor and How I Met Your Father .

and It’s incredible watching Lindsay Lohan continue to flourish in the entertainment industry, especially working alongside Disney.

Lohan made her name in Disney's hit 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. After the success of the film, she would go on to do several projects with the House of Mouse, including Herbie Fully Loaded, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Freaky Friday. The latter of which has a sequel, titled Freakier Friday, which hits theaters later this year. Lohan's longest TV stint in America was a 4-episode arc on ABC Ugly Betty.

. After the success of the film, she would go on to do several projects with the House of Mouse, including and . The latter of which has a sequel, titled , which hits theaters later this year. Lohan’s longest TV stint in America was a 4-episode arc on ABC Ugly Betty .

. As it stands, the project is in development, with no additional casting or production announcements available.

