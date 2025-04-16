"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 17 Set to Premiere this July with a New Perspective of the "Abbott Elementary" Crossover

Find out what was really happening with the gang during the volunteering stint at Abbott Elementary.

Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee and Frank are set to embark on new comedic adventures this July in a new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, including a new perspective of the iconic crossover episode with Abbott Elementary.

It's almost time to head back to Paddy's Pub, as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is set to premiere on July 9th.

Extending the chaotic storyline of the longest-running live-action comedy series, the official tagline of the season describes Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee and Frank new adventures about "how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy's Pub."

This includes exploiting cross-network promotion, scapegoating each other to avoid PR backlash, warping the law to create successful side hustles, and so much more.

In addition to their new adventures, Season 17 of the FX Abbott Elementary .

In the episode, the gang has to complete community service at the fictional elementary school. Audiences will get to see what they were up to away from Abbott's perspective, including a slew of stolen brownies and an underground boy band audition.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny Devito.

is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Danny Devito. Check out a preview of the FX series’ new season.

It’s Always Sunny debuts new episodes weekly starting July 9th, with streaming available on Hulu

