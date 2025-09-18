Chace Crawford Joins Star-Studded Hulu Football Drama
The cast of the upcoming football drama is shaping up with talent from The Boys, This Is Us, and more.
Hulu has been assembling a stellar team both on and off the field for its new untitled football drama series from creator Dan Fogelman and, according to Deadline, its latest signing is actor Chace Crawford.
What’s Happening:
- Following the casting news of Christopher Meloni as head coach and Mandy Moore as one of his daughters, Chace Crawford is joining the series as a new series regular.
- The show, created and written by Fogelman, is set within the NFL and explores a generational family story.
- Crawford is set to play the team's new General Manager, joining a cast that includes Sam Corlett and Tanner Zagarino as Meloni’s sons, William H. Macy as the team owner, and Mandy Moore and Chloe Bennet as his daughters.
- The series is a joint production between 20th Television and Skydance Sports, with Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Kevin Falls, David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed all serving as executive producers.
A Team Assembled
- The untitled football drama marks another high-profile project for Crawford, who is widely known for his fan-favorite roles as Nate Archibald in The CW's hit drama Gossip Girl and as the infamous superhero The Deep in Prime Video’s popular series The Boys.
- He is also currently filming the third installment of the Super Troopers franchise and is reprising his role as The Deep for the second season of the Gen V spinoff.
- With a cast that already includes Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni and This Is Us alum Mandy Moore, this new series is poised to become a must-watch for sports and drama fans alike.
- We previously covered Chloe Bennet entering the field for Hulu's New NFL Drama from Dan Fogelman
From the Pearson Family to the Gridiron
- Dan Fogelman has a proven track record of creating compelling family dramas. Before bringing his talents to the NFL, he was the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed NBC series This Is Us. The show, which ran for six seasons, explored the lives of the Pearson family across multiple timelines, earning numerous awards and a dedicated following for its emotional storytelling and complex characters.
- Fogelman's ability to craft intricate narratives and explore the nuances of family bonds made This Is Us a cultural phenomenon.
- The reunion with Mandy Moore, who starred as matriarch Rebecca Pearson, promises a return of Fogelman's signature brand of heartfelt, character-driven drama.
