The Stalker Next Door: Unseen Footage Reveals the Harrowing Path to Murder in This Week’s “20/20”

Despite airing new episodes the last three weeks, this week marks the official kick-off of Season 48 of “20/20.”

When a family is stalked, the mother ends up being murdered. A new edition of ABC’s 20/20 uncovers dramatic body camera video that captures the unfolding investigation.

What’s Happening:

Married mother of three Kristil Krug’s life in a Denver suburb was turned upside down when a stalker began to haunt her. Kristil is convinced an ex-boyfriend is behind the harassment, forcing her to go to the police for help.

Now, 20/20 has obtained police videos that give a rare glimpse inside a crime victim’s fight to protect herself and her family. Cameras capture the heightened emotions as Kristil and her husband, Dan Krug, work with investigators to try to track down the stalker, a fight that ends tragically when Kristil is found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in her own garage.

Interviews featured include Kristil's parents, key investigators and prosecutors on the case, and her ex-boyfriend, who is the alleged stalker.

Co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigates the twists and turns of this case with the stalker living closer than anyone could have imagined in the Season 48 premiere of 20/20 – airing this Friday, September 26th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, and streaming the next day on Hulu Disney+

