“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is Returning to ABC With New Episodes Tuesday Night
Kimmel’s indefinite hiatus has ended after just under a week.
Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension is over, with Jimmy Kimmel Live! set to return to ABC on Tuesday night.
What’s Happening:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return with new episodes beginning on Tuesday, September 23.
- Last week, ABC made the abrupt decision to pull the series from the air for what was described at the time as an "indefinite hiatus."
- In their press release announcing the show’s return, The Walt Disney Company stated, “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."
- The situation escalated after an episode early last week where Kimmel, in his monologue, brought up the reaction to the recent murder of Charlie Kirk, saying, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
- This led to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr doing an interview condemning Kimmel’s words, in which he also stated, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action on Kimmel or there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."
- Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair, who own many ABC affiliate stations, then chose to pull Kimmel, which in turn quickly led to ABC’s outright suspension of production on the show.
- The move has resulted in widespread criticism by many in the past few days over the decision and the perceived role direct government pressure played in it, including from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner.
- Disney announcing Kimmel’s return comes on the heels of a day that had the hosts of another ABC show, The View, also speak out against the situation, while over 400 high-profile actors, writers and directors had signed an open letter in support of Kimmel.
- Suffice to say, curiosity will be high about what Kimmel will say in his monologue when he’s back onstage in his Hollywood studio on Tuesday.
