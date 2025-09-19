Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on ABC's Suspension of Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel’s show was suspended by ABC on Wednesday.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner has commented on the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by ABC.

What’s Happening:

On Wednesday, ABC made the decision Jimmy Kimmel Live! , saying it would be “pre-empted indefinitely."

This is in response to comments Kimmel made on his Monday night broadcast regarding the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Those comments caused affiliate station owners Nexstar and Sinclair to say they would pre-empt JKL on their stations, which ultimately led Disney to pull the show entirely.

which ultimately led Disney to pull the show entirely. Since then, Disney (ABC's parent company) has received criticism from Hollywood unions — and, now, one of the company's former CEOs as well.

In a rare statement on his X account

He went on to call the suspension “yet another example of out-of-control intimidation."

On a lighter note, concluded the tweet by saying “this ex-CEO finds Jimmy Kimmel very talented and funny."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! first started in 2003, back when Michael Eisner was still Disney’s CEO.

What They’re Saying: