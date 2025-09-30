Double the Tricks and Treats: Discover New Halloween Time Offerings with Huluween on Disney+

Disney+ and Hulu have an incredible Halloween lineup, and, in celebration of Huluween, fans will be able to enjoy even more amazing premieres and content with Huluween on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Huluween has crawled out of its grave for another year of Halloween season fun!

During this year’s event, fans will be able to dive into already established classics, brand new premieres, new seasonal streams, and more on both Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, viewers are already jumping into amazing offerings like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas , and either Haunted Mansion movie.

, and either movie. Kicking off the season with the premiere of Marvel Zombies , subscribers can also look forward to Halloween episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , Electric Bloom and Kiff .

, subscribers can also look forward to Halloween episodes of and . Younger viewers will also be able to experience more treats than tricks in new not-so-scary season episodes of Disney Jr. shows, including Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends , Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, SuperKitties , and a new stop-motion short series Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween.

, and a new stop-motion short series Disney+ will have several scare levels in their Halloween Collection, starting with “A Little Fear" going up to “Completely Terrified."

Viewers of all ages will be able to find the right Huluween on Disney+ content.

For more traditional spine-tingling content, fans can dive into new films like Hand that Rocks the Cradle, The Man in My Basement, and Stay .

and . The three films join the already strong Huluween lineup, which includes Longlegs, The Monkey, Hell of a Summer, The Sixth Sense, The Happening, The Village, the Saw film collection, the Blade film collection, Alien: Earth , and Obituary.

the film collection, the film collection, , and Disney+ is also amping up their continuous streams lineup, with four new channels for the Halloween season.

First up, fans can dive into the Hallowstream, which plays an exciting lineup of Halloween classics.

Villains will pay homage to the best and most nefarious antagonists in cinema history.

For those looking for a more magical channel, the new Waverly Place stream is perfect for witches and wizards of all ages.

The Simpsons fans can jump into a new continuous stream of all 36 Treehouse of Horrors episodes

fans can jump into a new All four are available now!

Check out a full list of new Halloween programming and their official synopsis below:

9-1-1 (“Day of the Dead") – Airing November 6 (8:00-9:00 p.m.) on ABC, Streaming Next Day on Hulu

The 118’s beliefs are put to the test as they respond to emergency calls involving a Jack-o’-lantern and a few more jump scares than they were expecting on Halloween.

Abbott Elementary (“Camping") – Airing October 29 (8:30-9:02 p.m.) on ABC, Streaming Next Day on Hulu

Barbara organizes a Halloween camping trip for older kids.

America’s Funniest Home Videos (“3604") – Airing October 26 (7:00-8:01 p.m.) on ABC, Streaming Next Day on Hulu

In this frightfully funny Halloween-themed episode, kids battle spooky decorations, deliver laugh-out-loud one-liners while trick-or-treating, and adults face unexpected frights from creepy-crawly surprises.

Dancing with the Stars (“Halloween Night") – Simulcasting October 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m.) on ABC and Disney+, Streaming Next Day on Hulu

The remaining couples get into the spooky spirit with eerie makeovers and chilling routines, conjuring up a hauntingly entertaining night. Then, the Dance Monster-thon makes its thrilling return.

Electric Bloom (“How Tulip Became a Shelly: A Halloween Nightmare") – Now Available on Disney+

When Tulip votes for The Two Shellys' idea for the Halloween party theme, Jade and Posey spiral over Tulip bonding with The Shellys.

Family Guy Halloween Special – Streaming October 6 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

In the new Halloween special, A Little Fright Music, Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.

Hand that Rocks the Cradle (2025) – Streaming October 22 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

A hauntingly modern twist on the classic film, 20th Century Studios’ The Hand That Rocks the Cradle will premiere October 22, exclusively on Hulu. In the psychological thriller from director Michelle Garza Cervera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny (Maika Monroe) into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be.

High Potential – Airing October 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m.) on ABC, Streaming Next Day on Hulu

“Chasing Ghosts" - It’s almost Halloween, and a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion as the team investigates this spooky case, while Captain Wagner surprises everyone with his skills. At home, Eliott plays mediator between Morgan and Ava.

Kiff (“Ye Olde Candy Shoppe of Horrors") – Available October 5 on Disney+

In this full-length episode, Kiff and Barry are set to spend their Halloween passing out candy, but when they run out, they are determined to make everything right.

The Man in My Basement (2025) – Now Streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman, Anniston, with a European accent offers to rent his basement for the summer.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (“Iron Friends Trick or Treats") – Now Available on Disney+

When Amadeus can't go out to trick or treat for Halloween, he uses a remote controlled robot costume instead.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (“Night of the Goblins/Bat Attitude") – Available October 3 on Disney+

“Night of the Goblins" – Green Goblin's clones threaten Halloween.

“Bat Attitude" – Doc Ock's device controls the city's bats.

Marvel Zombies – Now Streaming on Disney+

After the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discover the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween – Available October 2 on Disney+

These new sing-along stop-motion music videos entitled “This is Halloween," “Hot Dog! Halloween" and “Monster Boogie" feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the Halloween mood. The songs “Hot Dog! Halloween" and “Monster Boogie" from Disney Jr. Music: Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween will be available October 3 from Walt Disney Records.

The Monkey (2025) – Now Streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

Based on the Stephen King short story, and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw), The Monkey is a new trip from Longlegs writer/director, Osgood Perkins. When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy.

Obituary Season 2 – Streaming October 14 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

The new season sees Elvira (Siobhán Cullen) struggling with the death of her beloved father. Again, she seeks relief in killing, but is beaten to the act by a mysterious new murderer in town. A local cop, Detective Rose (Noni Stapleton), suspects Elvira of the crime, which in this case she hasn’t committed. Elvira becomes determined to solve the murder herself and meet a potential kindred spirit. “Extraordinary" star Máiréad Tyers joins as an eccentric newspaper editor who pits Elvira against boyfriend Emerson (Ronan Raftery) in the newsroom.

RoboGobo (“Scaredy Bat") – Now Available on Disney+

RoboGobo saves a scared bat and stops The Slink from haunting MetroPet Island with her tricks.

Shifting Gears (“Scary") – Airing October 29 (8:00-8:30 p.m.) on ABC, Streaming Next Day on Hulu

Matt plans to spend Halloween with Eve, but the real terror begins when Eve wants to sleep over. With Carter and Georgia out for the night, Riley invites Gabe and Stitch to a Halloween party, hoping to relive the crazy, epic Halloweens of her past.

The Simpsons Stream: Treehouse of Horror – Now Streaming on Disney+

For the first time in Halloween history, 36 Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes — and a few scary surprises — will be playing on an exclusive Disney+ Stream. Beginning today, tune in to become possessed by 13 (the scariest number) bone-chilling hours of terrifyingly bed-wetting Simpsons tales of horror and horrifyingness and Homer!

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXV – Now Streaming on Disney+

Giant monsters created by political rage threaten to tear the town apart, a Victorian Mr. Burns is jump-scared on Thanksgiving by the ghosts of his abused workers, and Homer bonds with a pair of extra-terrestrial jeans in an unforgettable stop-motion adventure that can only be called… Denim.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes – Now Streaming on Disney+

A tattooed man at a mysterious night circus transports Lisa into three strange stories from the innocent 1950s, the chilling retro-present, and a brutalist future where prestige TV rules the world.

Something Wicked This Way Comes – Streaming October 3 on Disney+

The ominous arrival of Dark’s Pandemonium Carnival in Green Town sparks the curiosity of two boys, Will Halloway and Jim Nightshade. Dark transforms some of the townspeople as the boys try to find out the secret of the carnival. The boys hide from Dark who threatens Will’s father, the town librarian, who in turn finally helps good triumph over evil as he saves the boys and causes the destruction of the carnival.

Stay (2025) – Streaming October 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

Stay follows Kiara, a PhD author of African spirituality, and Miles, a former MMA fighter, facing the end of their once beautiful marriage. As it appears matters can’t get any worse in their lives, they begin to encounter soul-shaking supernatural forces and go from fighting one another to fighting for their lives. The key to survival lies within their ability to conquer their darkest moments with courage and love.

SuperKitties (“Franken-rat/Pumpkin Parade") – Available October 1 on Disney+

“Franken-rat" – When Lab Rat builds a robotic FRANKEN-RAT to transform all the city’s Halloween candy into cheese, the SuperKitties must stop her and save the holiday.

“Pumpkin Parade" – When Mr. Puppypaws steals all the costumes for Kittydale’s Pumpkin Parade, the SuperKitties must recover them in time to save the parade.

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (“First Halloween") – Available October 15 on Disney+

Vee wishes on a Blood Moon to re-do Halloween with the help of a Moon Imp. Elijah helps Demi prove that he can still be scary in his "real boy" form. Guest starring Emmy Award winner Mykal-Michelle Harris (“Raven’s Home") as the delightful and mischievous Ruby. “Fangfoot Stomp" is performed in this episode and will appear on the official soundtrack from Walt Disney Records, available October 10.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (“Spells Like Halloween Spirit") – Available October 8 on Disney+

When Justin forbids Billie from having a haunted house, she takes Justin to Halloween future, present, and past in an attempt to help him rediscover his Halloween spirit. Mantooth (played by Sean Whalen), a fan-favorite character from “Wizards of Waverly Place," makes a special appearance.

