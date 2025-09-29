ICYMI: "Encanto," Soarin' Expansion, Disney+ Price Hikes, and More

It was an action filled week in the Disney world, with attractions expansions, new information on upcoming experiences, Halloween fun, and price hikes. Here’s what you missed.

Happy Sunday, while it may be a slow news day, its the perfect time to catch up on all of the exciting Disney news you missed during the week.

From Disney+

Disney has debuted a new set of Disney Racers collectible cars. Inspired by popular Disney Parks attractions, the new merchandise features designs inspired by Space Mountain, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, the Monorail, Jungle Cruise and more! The new line of collectible model cars are available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The whacky designs are a perfect way to bring home your favorite attraction.

Just on the tails of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Drama, Disney is set to raise prices of all subscription services and bundles, including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO Max. Each price hike will be at least $2 more a month. Customers should have received an email letting them know about their specific price raise. The new prices are set to go into effect later in October.

Over on the west side of Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District, the lawn in front of the Downtown Disney Live! stage has started their Movie Nights experience for the Halloween season. Kicking off with Hocus Pocus, the experience offers free movie nights every Wednesday at 7PM through the end of October. Plus, you can grab treats from the Wonderful World of Sweets pop-up.

Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios recently shared an update about the upcoming Encanto attraction coming to Walt Disney World. Shared to X, Bush announced he is now working on dialogue for the upcoming attraction. The new attraction will take the former place of Chester & Hester’s DinoRama, bringing the magic of the animated hit to guests.

Shanghai Disneyland is pulling an EPCOT, adding a third theater to their Soarin’ Around the World attraction. Located in Adventure Isle, the attraction offers a unique experience compared to the Patrick-hosted version of the experience. Currently, the attraction only has two theaters, and struggles similarly to EPCOT prior to its expansion with long, slow-moving queues. It's always great to see Disney investing in its already existing attractions to improve guest experiences.