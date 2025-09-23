Jared Bush Working on Dialogue for New “Encanto” Attraction Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
One of the film’s writers is providing new words for the Family Madrigal in an entirely new medium.
The dialogue for the new Encanto-themed attraction coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom is being thought up as we speak, thanks to Jared Bush.
What’s Happening:
- Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, shared an update on Animal Kingdom’s now under-construction Encanto attraction.
- On his X account, he revealed that he would be working on writing the dialogue for the Familia Madrigal during a flight home from Europe.
- Bush also teased the attraction itself, saying “you will not believe what the Imagineers are cooking up."
- In addition to his role as Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Bush was also the writer and director of Encanto, as well as Zootopia and its upcoming sequel. He also worked on the screenplay for both Moana films.
What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:
- Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A.
- The latter attraction will take over what is currently DINOSAUR — but will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- Guests have until February 2nd, 2026 to get one last ride on DINOSAUR.
- As for the Encanto attraction, it promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
