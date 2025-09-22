Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Gets a Surprise Easter Egg Reference in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Trailer

The ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience may have shut down two years ago at Walt Disney World, but the Halcyon starcruiser lives on in the Star Wars galaxy, as evidenced by the new trailer for Lucasfilm’s upcoming big-screen adventure The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What’s happening:

An Easter Egg reference to the now-defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive experience can be found in the trailer for Lucasfilm’s upcoming movie The Mandalorian and Grogu .

. At 0:37 seconds into the trailer, there’s a shot of a puddle on the street of an urban planet. Before a boot enters the frame and disrupts the water, you can see the upside-down reflection of a neon sign in the puddle. This is an ad for the Halcyon starcruiser, the in-universe Chandrila Star Line vessel guests rode aboard during their Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience.

starcruiser, the in-universe Chandrila Star Line vessel guests rode aboard during their Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. In the Star Wars alphabet of Aurebesh, the text on the ad reads “Halcyon: See the Galaxy," and seeing the galaxy was indeed part of the voyage guests took aboard the Halcyon while the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was still running at Walt Disney World. Unfortunately the experience shut down in the fall of 2023 after only a year and a half of operation.

In addition to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience, the Halcyon starcruiser has also appeared in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The High Republic publishing initiative, the 2022 novel Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel , and the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser - Halcyon Legacy miniseries from Marvel Comics.

starcruiser has also appeared in Lucasfilm’s publishing initiative, the 2022 novel , and the miniseries from Marvel Comics. Guests can also find a remaining Easter Eggs reference to the Halcyon in Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released into theaters on Friday, May 22nd, 2026.

