Luna Park Pool at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn & Villas Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment in 2027
The accompanying Crazy Play Area and Leaping Horse Libations will also be closed.
The main pool area at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn & Villas and its accompanying bar will be closed for a lengthy refurbishment in 2027.
What’s Happening:
- You might want to consider a Walt Disney World Resort hotel other than the BoardWalk Inn & Villas if you’re visiting in early 2027, as the main pool area and many of its amenities will be undergoing extensive renovations.
- From January 11th, 2027 to April 2027, the Luna Park Pool, the Luna Park Crazy Play Area, and Leaping Horse Libations will be closed for routine maintenance.
- Guests may see and hear construction until the work is complete.
- During this time, guests will be able to make use of the hotel’s two leisure pools. One is located in the Rose Garden Courtyard and the other is located next to the Community Hall building.
- Both pools feature whirlpool spas for added relaxation.
