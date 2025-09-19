No More Diggin’ in DinoLand: The Boneyard Almost Completely Demolished at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
There’s no more Diggin’ in DinoLand, as demolition of The Boneyard has begun, with the iconic Olden Gate Bridge now completely removed.
As you approach TriloBites and the former main entrance to DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll notice that something is missing. The iconic dinosaur bones forming the Olden Gate Bridge have been removed, along with much of The Boneyard itself.
The Boneyard, the archeological dig site and play area of DinoLand, closed forever on September 1st, with construction walls going up around the area the following day. Now, most of the play structures have been leveled, with very little of what once was remaining.
Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama went extinct earlier this year and the walls are decorated with Tropical Americas themed decor.
In order to access the still-open DINOSAUR and Restaurantosaurus, guests must hang a left before the former Olden Gate Bridge and enter DinoLand through the side.
What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:
- Guests can anticipate exciting new Encanto and Indiana Jones attractions in the area set to replace DinoLand U.S.A.
- The latter attraction will take over what is currently DINOSAUR — but will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- Guests have until February 2nd, 2026 to get one last ride on DINOSAUR.
- As for the Encanto attraction, it promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- A new carousel, showcasing hand-carved characters from Disney and Pixar films, will also debut in the land, complete with its own unique backstory.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January, following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- The new Tropical Americas land is expected to open in 2027.
