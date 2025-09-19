No More Diggin’ in DinoLand: The Boneyard Almost Completely Demolished at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Don't worry, the new Tropical Americas area is said to have a play area of its own, but we doubt it will be as impressive as The Boneyard was...

There’s no more Diggin’ in DinoLand, as demolition of The Boneyard has begun, with the iconic Olden Gate Bridge now completely removed.

As you approach TriloBites and the former main entrance to DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you’ll notice that something is missing. The iconic dinosaur bones forming the Olden Gate Bridge have been removed, along with much of The Boneyard itself.

The Boneyard, the archeological dig site and play area of DinoLand, closed forever on September 1st, with construction walls going up around the area the following day. Now, most of the play structures have been leveled, with very little of what once was remaining.

Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama went extinct earlier this year and the walls are decorated with Tropical Americas themed decor.

In order to access the still-open DINOSAUR and Restaurantosaurus, guests must hang a left before the former Olden Gate Bridge and enter DinoLand through the side.

What’s to Come with Tropical Americas:

More Walt Disney World News: