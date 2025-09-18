Disney Vacation Club Reveals 2026 Moonlight Magic Event Dates, Adds More 2025 Events
DVC Members get exclusive access to select Disney Parks on both coasts on select evenings throughout 2026.
The 2026 lineup of Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic after-hours events has been revealed – with a few extra events added for the end of 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club members can join in on the no-charge after-hours gatherings at select Disney Parks in 2026.
- These made-for-members evenings can be experienced by members and their guests, and feature shorter-than-usual wait times, character greetings, entertainment and delectable delights!
- In addition to the 2026 events, some extra 2025 event nights have been added at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on October 29th, November 18th, and December 15th, 2025.
- Eligible members may register for one of these extra event dates even if they attended a Moonlight Magic event in 2025.
- Early Registration for eligible members with qualifying Resort reservations opens for these events on October 2nd, while General Registration opens on October 9th.
2026 Moonlight Magic Event Dates
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- January 20th, 2026
- Early Registration opens December 16th, 2025
- General Registration opens December 19th, 2025
- April 22nd, 2026
- Early Registration opens February 26th, 2026
- General Registration opens March 5th, 2026
- July 20th, 2026
- Early Registration opens June 4th, 2026
- General Registration opens June 11th, 2026
- February 12th, 2026
- Early Registration opens December 16th, 2025
- General Registration opens December 19th, 2025
- September 10th, 2026
- Early Registration opens June 4th, 2026
- General Registration opens June 11th, 2026
- February 23rd, 2026
- Early Registration opens December 16th, 2025
- General Registration opens December 19th, 2025
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
- June 25th, 2026
- Early Registration opens February 26th, 2026
- General Registration opens March 5th, 2026
- August 4th, 2026
- Early Registration opens June 4th, 2026
- General Registration opens June 11th, 2026
- August 20th, 2026
- Early Registration opens June 4th, 2026
- General Registration opens June 11th, 2026
