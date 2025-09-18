Photos: Disney Halloween Kicks Off for 2025 at Tokyo Disney Resort with a New "Coco" Experience and Returning Favorites

Alongside some excellent decor, Disney Halloween features some returning favorites such as Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare,” as well as a new “Coco” experience in the Lost River Delta.

Disney Halloween has kicked off at the Tokyo Disney Resort, and earlier than usual this year! Thanks to our friend Tetsuya Kawamura, we have a bunch of amazing photos of the media preview event for this year’s spooktacular offerings.

Tokyo Disneyland Decorations

Tokyo Disney Resort’s Halloween season, which began on September 17th, brings amazing seasonal offerings to guests, including parades, new Halloween decorations, and the amazing Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare" overlay. As soon as guests enter Tokyo Disneyland, they’re immediately welcomed into the spooky festivities with a floral Vampire Mickey.

Similar to Disneyland in Anaheim, a giant pumpkin Mickey stands at the center of World Bazaar – Tokyo’s version of Main Street, U.S.A.

In the Hub, ghostly, pumpkin and scarecrow versions of Disney characters such as Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Donald & Daisy, and Honest John & Gideon from Pinocchio, make for great photo opportunities.

You’ll even find some punny tombstones reminiscent of those found nearby at The Haunted Mansion.

Banners featuring friendly and villainous characters in their Halloween best can be found throughout the Hub.

Halloween means orange and purple Mickey balloons, and Tokyo Disneyland doesn’t disappoint!

Mickey’s Toontown features some fabulously creative decorations.

Dressed to the Nines!

During the Halloween season, guests of all ages can dress up in costume on select dates. This year, guests can only wear costumes between September 16-30th and October 16-31st. Guests visiting between October 1st-15th are asked to refrain from wearing a costume.

Tokyo DisneySea Decorations & Entertainment

Guests visiting Tokyo DisneySea also have plenty of opportunities to join in on the Halloween fun, with inventive decor on display throughout Mediterranean Harbor and American Waterfront. Passaggio MiraCosta and Palazzo Canals at Mediterranean Harbor will each feature unique Italian-themed decorations.

In the New York area of American Waterfront, decorations featuring pumpkins set the stage for a frightfully fun experience.

The Mediterranean Harbor area hosts the Disney Halloween Greeting. The special water parade welcomes guests into the park with Mickey, Donald, Minnie, Daisy, Chip, Dale, Duffy, and Shelly Mae adorned with jack-o-lantern themed costumes.

Lazos de la Familia

The Lost River Delta has transformed into a warm and vibrant world, adorned with colorful decorations and traditional Mexican elements, paying tribute to Día de los Muertos. Around Puente Buena Vista in Lost River Delta, guests can admire colorful skeletons and marigolds – flowers believed to guide spirits – creating an enchanting atmosphere inspired by Coco.

At Yucatan Base Camp Grill, guests can enjoy special menu items inspired by the marigolds featured in Coco.

Guests will be serenaded by the sounds of live mariachi music and festive dance performances when dining at Yucatan Base Camp Grill.

Halloween Sweet Treats and Merchandise

Plenty of special treats can be found throughout the Tokyo Disney Resort just for Halloween. Here's a sampling of what’s available!

Of course, you’ll also find plenty of new merchandise, much of which features delightful ghost-themed items.

Disney Halloween runs daily at the Tokyo Disney Resort through October 31st, 2025.