Disney Halloween 2025 Details Revealed for Tokyo Disney Resort, Including All-New “Coco” Experience at Tokyo DisneySea
Last year’s new Halloween parade is back, alongside Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare,” a new “Coco” experience in the Lost River Delta, and more!
The Tokyo Disney Resort is getting ready to celebrate the spookiest time of the year with the return of Disney Halloween, from September 17th through October 31st.
What’s Happening:
- Both parks, the Disney hotels, Disney Resort Line, and Ikspiari will all offer Halloween-themed decor and programs throughout this festive occasion.
- New this year is Lazos de la Familia, a celebration of Día de los Muertos at Tokyo DisneySea, inspired by Pixar’s Coco.
- Night High Halloween will light up both parks with spectacular fireworks.
- Guests of all ages are invited to dress up as Disney characters between September 16th–30th and October 16th–31st.
- Let’s go through the Tokyo Disney Resort and see what’s being cooked up for Disney Halloween 2025.
Tokyo Disneyland
- After debuting last year, The Villains’ Halloween “Into the Frenzy" parade is returning, featuring Jafar, Ursula, Cruella De Vil and more Disney Villains putting on a wicked performance – plus the appearance of Mickey and friends.
- The floats will make their way through the park with three stops at the Westernland and Fantasyland area, the Plaza, and again in the Tomorrowland and Toontown area. Each stop begins with a welcoming performance by the villains, followed by a fiendish grand finale – complete with devious special effects.
- Main Street at World Bazaar will be adorned with thorns, where guests will also find a pumpkin photo spot inspired by Mickey.
- Banners showcasing Disney Villains will be displayed around Cinderella Castle, along with decorations depicting ghosts, inspired by the Disney Villains, enjoying the parks during Halloween.
- Additionally, the park entrance will feature a Halloween-themed Mickey Flower Bed, and Toontown will feature Halloween decorations with pumpkin and ghost designs that fit the atmosphere of the park.
- Tokyo’s Haunted Mansion receives a visit from Jack Skellington with Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare" running through January 12th, 2026.
- Interestingly, the overlay opens one day before Disney Halloween officially kicks off, on September 16th.
Tokyo DisneySea
- Visitors to Tokyo DisneySea can also partake in the Halloween fun with the return of Disney Halloween Greeting at Mediterranean Harbor, where your favorite Disney friends appear on a boat carrying sweets and a large pumpkin – perfect for a lively Halloween party.
- Mediterranean Harbor and American Waterfront will be decorated with Halloween flair, with Passaggio MiraCosta and Palazzo Canals at Mediterranean Harbor will each feature unique Italian-themed decorations.
- In the New York area of American Waterfront, decorations featuring pumpkins will set the stage for a frightfully fun experience.
- Guests can even receive candy from cast members in Mediterranean Harbor, simply by saying “Trick or Treat!"
- From September 17th through November 2nd, the world of Coco will come to life in the Lost River Delta with Lazos de la Familia.
- The area will transform into a warm and vibrant world, adorned with colorful decorations and traditional Mexican elements, paying tribute to Día de los Muertos. Around Puente Buena Vista in Lost River Delta, guests can admire colorful skeletons and marigolds – flowers believed to guide spirits – creating an enchanting atmosphere inspired by Coco.
- Guests will be serenaded by the sounds of live mariachi music and festive dance performances.
- At Yucatan Base Camp Grill, guests can enjoy special menu items inspired by the marigolds featured in Coco.
- Around Puente Buena Vista, cast members will provide leaflets that introduce Dia de los Muertos, which even transform into a skeleton mask that guests can wear!
And The Rest:
- Plenty of seasonal treats can be found throughout the resort, such as a beef curry with tandoori chicken at Casbah Food Court or special dessert sets inspired by Disney Villains at locations along World Bazaar.
- What’s a seasonal celebration without some new, exclusive merchandise? One of the collections teased are these delightful ghost-themed items.
- Special menu items will be available to guests eating at restaurants within Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta.
- Limited-time day passes to the Disney Resort Line themed to Disney Halloween will also be available, in addition to souvenir medallions (known as pressed pennies in the U.S.)
Celebrating Halloween Around the World:
- You don’t have to fly all the way out to Tokyo to experience the fun of Halloween at Disney. Both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort have a ton of fun offerings planned for the Halloween season this year.
- Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is back at the Magic Kingdom this year, where we’ll see Jack Skellington debut a new look.
- Over at the Disneyland Resort, their popular Oogie Boogie Bash is also returning, alongside a slew of daytime offerings for Halloween Time.
