Photos / Video: Disneyland Resort Reveals 2026-27 Ambassador Team

Oralia Neria Felix and Michele Mary are your new Disneyland Resort Ambassadors!

This morning, Disneyland unveiled its new 2026-2027 Disneyland Resort Ambassador Team. The new ambassadors are Oralia Neria Felix and Michele Mary. We were there to see the presentation and check out the festivities.

Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum, along with the current Ambassador Team took to the stage of the Fantasyland Theater this morning to announce the two new Ambassadors that will serve beginning January 1st, 2026 through the end of 2027.

The five candidates for Ambassador were revealed as:

Oralia from Long Beach, CA

Jamie Kate from Houston, TX

Eric from Santa Ana, CA

Michele from Corona, CA

David from Whittier, CA

Mickey and Minnie Mouse came on stage to announce with Thomas Mazloum the new Ambassadors: Oralia Neria Felix and Michele Mary.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a group photo was taken with all of the present Ambassadors.

You can watch the full 30-minute ceremony in the video below.

After the ceremony, the newly-minted Ambassadors hopped onboard the Main Street Fire Truck for a special cavalcade.

We then had the opportunity to speak with Oralia and Michele about what being selected as Ambassadors meant to them. Check that interview and the cavalcade out in the video below.

