Score Disney Merchandise at Huge Discounts: Disneyland Lost and Found Sale Returns

Looking for Disney merch without the park price tag? The annual Disneyland Lost and Found sale returns to Orange County this weekend.
What’s Happening:
- According to OC Register, The Disneyland Lost and Found Sale, open to both Disneyland employees and the general public, will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Goodwill of Orange County Marketplace in Santa Ana.
- Shoppers can score Disneyland lost and found items at 90% off or more compared to the prices at the Disneyland Resort during the annual blowout sale, just up the freeway from the parks.
- Disneyland employees get first dibs and can attend from 6:30-8 a.m. on Saturday, with the option to bring one guest if registered in advance. Once there are no more cast members in line, the sale opens to the general public.
- Based on past years, long lines are common and the parking lot fills quickly. Most items are gently used or nearly new and range from $3-$5
- Typical inventory includes: Hats, headbands, sunglasses, plush dolls, souvenir sipper cups, autograph books, bubble wands, and lightsabers. Overstocked brand-new items with tags may also be available.
- Goodwill of Orange County Marketplace is located at 2702 W. 5th Street, Santa Ana.
