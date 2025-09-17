Video / Photos: Disneyland Resort Brings Magic to Children's Hospital of Orange County for CHOC Minnie Walk 2025

Minnie Mouse herself was there along with some of our favorite Disney friends.

Back at the beginning of August, Disneyland Resort hosted the annual CHOC Walk In the Park in support of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, which Walt Disney himself had a hand in founding alongside Knott’s Berry Farm entrepreneur Walter Knott. And today at CHOC, the 2025 Minnie Walk was held in the halls of the hospital itself for kids and their families who may not be able to make it out to the CHOC Walk proper.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can hear from Disneyland Resort Ambassadors Jada Young and Raul Aquino Rojas as they tell us about what makes the relationship between Disney and CHOC so special and why the Minnie Walk is such a unique event. Plus you might even catch a glimpse of Minnie Mouse herself (with Mickey Mouse in tow), along with some other famous Disney friends.

Watch CHOC Minnie Walk 2025 at Children's Hospital of Orange County:

A bit earlier, we arrived at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County to find its second floor all decked out for this year’s CHOC Minnie Walk, complete with balloons and the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary signage.

Below you can see photos of a Sleeping Beauty Castle photo op backdrop, Mickey and Minnie posing for a picture with the Disneyland Resort Ambassadors along with 2025 CHOC Walk Ambassador Belle Wuich, and the two mice sharing an adorable moment.

Sponsors and participants in the 2025 CHOC Minnie Walk had tables and booths set up all around the second floor, distributing gifts and goodies to the grateful kids at the hospital.

Laughing Place was honored to be listed among this year’s CHOC Walk In the Park sponsors.

Additional activities during the event included crafts with the Disneyland Resort Ambassadors and grabbing some fun CHOC and CHOC Walk apparel.

And before it was time for us to head out, we were witness to another fun surprise: the arrival of Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, who– like Minnie and Mickey before them– were decked out in their Disneyland 70th anniversary outfits.

To learn more about the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and events like the CHOC Minnie Walk, be sure to visit the official CHOC Walk website.

More from CHOC Walk: