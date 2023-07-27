Video / Photos: CHOC Foundation Hosts Minnie Walk 2023 Ahead of Annual CHOC Walk at Disneyland Resort

Yesterday morning, I had the pleasure of attending the CHOC “Minnie Walk” at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County in Southern California. This event is a precursor to the annual CHOC Walk in the Park 5K fundraising event, which is returning bigger and better this year to the Disneyland Resort on Sunday, August 20th.

In the embedded video below, you’ll see opening remarks from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, as well as several different representatives from the CHOC Foundation as they inform us what CHOC Walk and the Minnie Walk are all about– the latter being a way to bring the Magic of CHOC Walk to the actual patients at the children’s hospital. Participants and donors to Minnie Walk 2023 included the aforementioned Disneyland Resort (who happened to bring along a very special guest in the form of Minnie Mouse herself, dressed in her “Beach Bash” best to go along with this year’s theme), KTLA 5, Bandai Namco, Chick-Fil-A, Cigna, Fujifilm, BJ’s, and many more.

Watch CHOC Minnie Walk 2023 opening remarks with Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock and Minnie Mouse:

Then coming up less than a month from now will be CHOC Walk 2023, which is a “three-decade-strong fundraising powerhouse that brings in up to $3 million each year. The donations have an immediate impact on [CHOC’s] ability to transform pediatric healthcare, impacting children and families now and for generations to come. CHOC is a nonprofit health system that provides pioneering, compassionate and customized care for infants, children, adolescents, teens and young adults, all of whom live in our region. Community philanthropy like fundraising through CHOC Walk plays a critical role in advancing CHOC’s mission to nurture, advance and protect the health and well-being of children.” Check out more images from CHOC Minnie Walk 2023 below:

For additional information on CHOC Walk in the Park, be sure to visit the CHOC Foundation’s official website.