CHOC Walk In The Park Returns To Original 5K This Summer at Disneyland Resort

The popular CHOC Walk in the Park event, presented by Disneyland, returns to its original 5K later this Summer, on Sunday, August 20th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

For the first time since 2019, the popular fundraiser “CHOC Walk in the Park,” presented by Disneyland Resort

The event, now in its 33rd year, officially returns in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 20, 2023, when enthusiastic fundraisers will begin their approximate three-mile course, starting on Main Street, U.S.A. From there, they will continue through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

The 5k walk is the most unique and magical pediatric fundraiser in the nation and brings the community together for one single goal – to raise funds for healthcare programs, education, and research benefitting Southern California children and families. Based on previous CHOC Walks, this year’s event is estimated to feature around 350-400 teams, including participants from across the U.S., plus Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Japan. Monies raised will support CHOC programs and services in the greatest need.

What They’re Saying

CHOC President and CEO Kimberly Chavalas Cripe: “CHOC Walk in the Park is a beloved tradition for our community, and we’re grateful to the Disneyland Resort and its Cast Members for creating such a unique experience for everyone who attends. It’s heartwarming to see thousands of people join CHOC on our mission to advance pediatric healthcare. Together, we are literally taking steps to keep children happy and healthy.”

Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort: "We've been involved with 'CHOC Walk in the Park' for 33 years, and we are excited to bring it back as a magical 5K experience inside the parks. Over the decades, we have helped raise $42 million to help CHOC support children and families in our community. We are proud to welcome back this highly anticipated event and to continue Walt Disney's legacy of being an active, supportive, and caring neighbor."