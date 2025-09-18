Go Behind The Scenes of This Year's Eye-Catching Update at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Holiday

The new video, though short, shows off the effort that went into updating the fan-favorite figure.

A new video from Walt Disney Imagineering is showing off the updated Audio-Animatronic figure that guests have been noticing in this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video showing off some of the behind-the-scenes fun that went into the creation of the updated Oogie Boogie figure featured in Haunted Mansion Disneyland

As soon as the attraction overlay opened late last month, fans immediately noticed how smooth and refreshed the classic character from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas looked and felt with his movements and animation.

Now, almost a month after seeing him, Walt Disney Imagineering is giving us a closer look at some of the effort that went into bringing this update to life.

Everything from the building of the figure to the animation of it is briefly covered before we see a ride-through from the Doom Buggy’s perspective, showing off how they wanted the figure to be talking directly to guests - or at least perceived that way.