Go Behind The Scenes of This Year's Eye-Catching Update at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Holiday
The new video, though short, shows off the effort that went into updating the fan-favorite figure.
A new video from Walt Disney Imagineering is showing off the updated Audio-Animatronic figure that guests have been noticing in this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video showing off some of the behind-the-scenes fun that went into the creation of the updated Oogie Boogie figure featured in Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park.
- As soon as the attraction overlay opened late last month, fans immediately noticed how smooth and refreshed the classic character from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas looked and felt with his movements and animation.
- Now, almost a month after seeing him, Walt Disney Imagineering is giving us a closer look at some of the effort that went into bringing this update to life.
- Everything from the building of the figure to the animation of it is briefly covered before we see a ride-through from the Doom Buggy’s perspective, showing off how they wanted the figure to be talking directly to guests - or at least perceived that way.
- Originally debuted in 2001, Haunted Mansion Holiday is the seasonal overlay at Disneyland’s iconic Haunted Mansion that sees the classic attraction taken over by Jack Skellington and the cast of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Over the years, there have been subtle changes and additions to the experience, including the annual gingerbread house in the dining room scene.
- The upgraded Oogie Boogie figure is new this year, replacing a former iteration in the crypt of the Haunted Mansion, typically home to the infamous Hitchhiking Ghosts.
- In the context of Haunted Mansion Holiday, Oogie Boogie is spinning a roulette wheel to dish out a spooky gift that appears in your doom buggy (a la the Hitchhiking Ghosts) ahead of exiting the attraction.
- You can see him in our full experience from this year below.