Joy To The World, The Lineup of Celebrity Narrators Has Been Revealed for EPCOT's 2025 Candlelight Processional
There are numerous new additions to this year's lineup, including some ABC and Marvel stars,
As we get closer to EPCOT’s next big festival, we’re learning the full lineup of celebrity narrators who will appear for this year’s Candlelight Processional.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has revealed the lineup for this year’s Candlelight Processional during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- One of the most beloved traditions of the event, the Candlelight Processional sees a mass choir of cast members and community singers alongside a 50-piece orchestra and a celebrity narrator to tell the story of Christmas.
- This year’s narrators have been revealed:
- Nov. 28-29 – Constance Wu (NEW)
- Nov. 30-Dec. 2 – Jordan Fisher
- Dec. 3-4 – Jennifer Garner (NEW)
- Dec. 5-6 – Ashley Eckstein
- Dec. 7-8 – Ralph Macchio
- Dec. 9-10 – Leslie Uggams (NEW)
- Dec. 11-13 – Marlee Matlin
- Dec. 14-15 – Henry Winkler (NEW)
- Dec. 16-17 – Lauren Daigle (NEW)
- Dec. 18-19 – Gary Sinise
- Dec. 20-22 – Brendan Fraser
- Dec. 23-24 – Luis Fonsi
- Dec. 25-26 – Joel Smallbone (NEW)
- Dec. 27-28 – Brie Larson (NEW)
- Dec. 29-30 – Sheryl Lee Ralph (NEW)
- They will be featured in three shows nightly - at 5:00, 6:45, and 8:15 PM in the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which starts on November 28th this year, and runs through December 30th.
- The event celebrates holiday traditions from around the globe throughout the park. Holiday storytellers are featured throughout World Showcase, special entertainment like JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season, and Holiday Kitchens are featured around the park.
- Reserved viewing of the Candlelight Processional is also available through a Candlelight Processional Dining Package, available at select restaurants throughout the parks. These options include a meal at a select restaurant along with guaranteed seating for one of the three nightly performances.
- Bookings for the dining packages open on October 14th, 2025.
- For more information about the dining packages or to book your visit for your favorite narrator, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Candlelight Tips:
- The dining package is easily the best way to ensure that you get a spot for the show. However, you aren’t assigned a seat, you just get priority access into the America Gardens Theatre. That said, you should still arrive to the theater early to get a better seat.
- If you don’t get a dining package or a seat, the show takes up the entire stage and is largely a concert with beautiful (and loud!) musical performances and the narration. Many enjoy just from watching along the World Showcase Promenade or even listening from the tables near the Regal Eagle Smokehouse.
- And lastly, even though you’re in Florida it can still cool down during this time of year, and the America Gardens Theater is covered but still outside. Wear layers, as the evening might feature a cool breeze or even the very cold temp drops for Florida, bringing the outdoor theater to a crisp 45-50 degrees fahrenheit - which is cold for Florida!
