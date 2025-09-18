Walt Disney Imagineer Beth Clapperton Awarded Prestigious TEA Master Title

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) is celebrating one of Disney’s creative visionaries for her decades of work in the industry.

Walt Disney Imagineering’s Executive Creative Director, Beth Clapperton, has been named a TEA Master, a distinguished title awarded by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA). The honor recognizes professionals who have made lasting contributions to the themed entertainment industry. The award will be presented to Clapperton on October 21, 2025, during the TEA SATE North America event in Buena Park, California.

The Themed Entertainment Association will honor 7 new professionals with the title of TEA Masters of Their Craft in 2025, joining an elite group of only 42 other industry leaders.

To be considered for the title, an individual must have a body of work spanning at least 20 years, with significant contributions to global attractions, events, and shows.

Beth Clapperton joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 1990, working as a Show Set Designer and Production Designer for the first Disneyland

In 1995, she became an Art Director, overseeing the development of ambitious attractions like Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast and Ratatouille: The Adventure , and the enhancement of classics like Pirates of the Caribbean

and , and the enhancement of classics like Most recently, Clapperton served as Creative Director for Avengers Campus The Lion King -themed area at Disney Adventure World.

-themed area at Disney Adventure World. This award is a well-deserved global recognition of her three decades of work, celebrating her innovation, leadership, and artistic vision.

The Themed Entertainment Association: A Look at the Organization

Beyond the glitz and glamor of the awards, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) is a non-profit international organization representing the world's leading creators, developers, and producers of compelling places and experiences.

Founded in 1991, the TEA's mission is to serve its members and the industry by providing professional development, networking opportunities, and recognition for outstanding achievement.

It is best known for its annual Thea Awards, which celebrate excellence in the creation of compelling places and experiences around the globe.

The association also publishes annual reports on the state of the industry and hosts numerous conferences, including the SATE (Storytelling, Architecture, Technology, Experience) series, which focuses on the creative process of themed entertainment.

