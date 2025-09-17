Soarin’ Style Overhaul at EPCOT: Cast Members Get New Costumes as New Shirt is Released
The new costumes certainly look at lot more comfortable than the old ones...
Soarin’ is getting some love at EPCOT, with a newly released T-shirt and all-new costumes for the attraction’s cast members.
What’s Happening:
- Cast Members at Soarin’ Around the World, located within The Land at EPCOT, have debuted new costumes.
- These new costumes are far simpler than the previous ones, which date back to the attraction’s opening in 2005. This makes the cast members look like more modern, sleek flight attendants – in mostly blue coloring with some red accents, and a pin of a hang glider.
- Guests can also flaunt their love of Soarin’ with a new shirt available at Creations Shop, featuring the attraction’s logo on the front and a previously used “Travel the World" design featuring Pilot Mickey on the back.
- The shirt retails for $34.99.
