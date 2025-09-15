New Disney PhotoPass Photo Ops Celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at Walt Disney World
Remember me... with PhotoPass photos!
Disney is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with vibrant new Disney PhotoPass magic across Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Disney PhotoPass is offering photo ops featuring characters from Encanto and Coco.
- With nine new Disney PhotoPass photo ops, you can capture magical keepsakes to remember your time in the parks with your favorite characters.
- Encanto Candle:
- Near the exit of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom Park
- Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs
- Miguel:
- Mexico pavilion at EPCOT
- Pixar Plaza at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Hollywood Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Encanto Window:
- The center of the World Celebration Gardens area behind Spaceship Earth at EPCOT
- In front of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Antonio:
- Closest to the Tree of Life in Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Dante:
- Mexico pavilion at EPCOT
- Isabela:
- By Discovery River near the Tree of Life between Africa and Asia at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Heading from World Celebration into World Showcase near the Disney Vacation Club kiosk at EPCOT
- Bruno:
- Just before the bridge leading from CommuniCore Hall and Plaza over towards The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- The center of World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT
- On the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park
- On the Hub grass near Casey’s Corner at Magic Kingdom Park
- Luisa:
- Just before the bridge leading from CommuniCore Hall and Plaza over towards The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT
- Across from Feathered Friends in Flight! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- On the bridge leading from Cinderella Castle into Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park
- Mirabel:
- Front entrance of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Between Pizzafari and Creature Comforts by the “Tree of Life Garden" sign at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- Just before the bridge leading from CommuniCore Hall and Plaza over towards The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- The center of World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT
- By the Cinderella Castle walls near Pinocchio Village Haus at Magic Kingdom Park
- On the Hub grass near Casey’s Corner at Magic Kingdom Park
More Walt Disney World News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com