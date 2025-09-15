Paddlefish Robbed Early This Morning at Disney Springs

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Monday morning.

Paddlefish at Disney Springs was the subject of a robbery early Monday morning.

What’s Happening:

  • ClickOrlando.com reports that a robbery took place at the Paddlefish restaurant located within The Landing at Disney Springs during the early hours of Monday, September 15th.
  • According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place just after midnight, where an “unknown man entered the business after hours, took some cash and left."
  • No other details, including how many people were in the restaurant at the time of the crime, have been released. Fortunately, no one was injured.
  • Click Orlando received a tip that the “armed robber entered the restaurant after it closed, tied up the employees and robbed the place." The man then “escaped by swimming across the water wearing a black wetsuit."
  • Paddlefish’s operator, Levy Restaurants, gave a brief comment, saying “we have no comment; this is an active investigation."
  • Paddlefish opened at Disney Springs in 2016, replacing the former Fulton’s Crab House, which itself replaced the Empress Lilly back in the 1990s.
  • Take in stunning 360-degree waterfront views aboard a reimagined, modern and luxurious steamboat as you feast upon a menu including a daily catch, seafood boils, king crab, scallops—and even filet mignon for those who prefer a little turf with their surf.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com