Paddlefish Robbed Early This Morning at Disney Springs
The incident took place shortly after midnight on Monday morning.
Paddlefish at Disney Springs was the subject of a robbery early Monday morning.
What’s Happening:
- ClickOrlando.com reports that a robbery took place at the Paddlefish restaurant located within The Landing at Disney Springs during the early hours of Monday, September 15th.
- According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place just after midnight, where an “unknown man entered the business after hours, took some cash and left."
- No other details, including how many people were in the restaurant at the time of the crime, have been released. Fortunately, no one was injured.
- Click Orlando received a tip that the “armed robber entered the restaurant after it closed, tied up the employees and robbed the place." The man then “escaped by swimming across the water wearing a black wetsuit."
- Paddlefish’s operator, Levy Restaurants, gave a brief comment, saying “we have no comment; this is an active investigation."
- Paddlefish opened at Disney Springs in 2016, replacing the former Fulton’s Crab House, which itself replaced the Empress Lilly back in the 1990s.
