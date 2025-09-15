Photos: Adventureland Entrance Signage Returns to the Magic Kingdom After Month-Long Refurbishment
And it's the same classic signage Magic Kingdom visitors have come to love over the last 50 years.
The Adventureland signage has returned to the Magic Kingdom, refreshed with no major changes, after a month-long refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- Since its opening in 1971, the gateway to Adventureland at the Magic Kingdom has beckoned visitors with its tribal headgear and other adventurous items.
- In August, the sign was removed from the bridge, leading many to question if the sign would be modified in any way upon its return.
- Now, the sign is back, seeing no major changes, aside from a general refreshment. Guests can still see the tribal headwear and skulls as they cross into the land of adventure.
- Below, a look at the sign before it was removed.
- The Abu Fab 50 statue, which was installed for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021, was removed for the refurbishment and has not yet been reinstalled.
