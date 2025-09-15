Disney Reveals Top 5 Finalists for Walt Disney World Ambassador Program
Who will be chosen to represent Walt Disney World in 2026–2027?
With 2026 on the horizon, Walt Disney World is preparing to select its next two ambassadors for the 2026–2027 term.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney World Ambassador Program took to Instagram today to unveil the five finalists for the 2026-2027 program: Justin, Luis, Kylee, Zoe, and Phelicia.
- From these five finalists, two will be selected to serve as official Walt Disney World Ambassadors.
- Based on the video shared, each Cast Member looks like a fantastic choice, and they’re all thrilled to be finalists for the prestigious honor of representing Walt Disney World!
- This year’s Walt Disney World Ambassadors will be chosen on Friday, September 19, 2025.
What Do Disney Ambassadors Do?:
- Disney Ambassadors serve as official representatives of Disney Parks and Resorts, embodying the company’s values and spirit.
- They act as liaisons between Disney and the public, attending community events, charity initiatives, and park celebrations. Ambassadors also engage with media, give speeches, host special events, and interact with guests to promote the Disney brand.
- The program began in 1965 at Disneyland in California, inspired by Walt Disney’s vision of a “public face" for the park.
- Originally, it was a one-year role focused on public relations, guest interaction, and community engagement.
- The concept expanded as Disney Parks grew, with ambassador programs in Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney Resort.
More Walt Disney World News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com