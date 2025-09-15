Photos: New Mars Candy Disney Treats at Magic Kingdom

More fun new treats arrive at Walt Disney World!

Craving something sweet? New Mars Disney candy has just landed at Walt Disney World!

A new collection of Disney-themed Mars candy treats has arrived at Magic Kingdom’s Main Street Confectionery, featuring popcorn, crisped rice cereal treats, and even freeze-dried candy.

Peanut Butter M&M’s Minis Caramel Popcorn - $8.99

Skittles Pop’d Fruity Candy Popcorn - $8.99

Skittles Pop’d Freeze Dried Candy - $9.99

Sour Skittles Pop’d Freeze Dried Candy - $9.99

M&M’s Minis Crisped Rice Cereal Treat - $9.99

Skittles Littles Crisped Rice Cereal Treat - $9.99

About Main Street Confectionery:

You can find the Confectionery at the start of Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom.

Like much of Main Street, U.S.A., the theme of the Confectionery is a nostalgic, early-20th-century candy shop with vintage décor and charming displays.

The Confectionery sells classic Disney candies, loaded candy popcorn, handmade fudge, caramel apples, chocolate-dipped treats, and seasonal/holiday-themed confections.

Known for its Instagram-worthy displays, guests can watch cast members handcraft treats like caramel apples and fudge.

