Photos/Video: Celebrating 10 Years of Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs

Yesterday, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs kicked off its 10th anniversary celebration with a day full of culinary artistry and entertainment. Here’s a look at all the delicious highlights from the event.

Morimoto Asia is located in The Landing section of Disney Springs. At this special event, guests were able to enjoy Instagram-worthy meet-and-greets, sample Chef Morimoto’s renowned sake, and indulge in Morimoto Asia’s signature dishes. The event started with a bluefin tuna carving ceremony led by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto himself.

The menu consisted of signature dishes such as Peking Duck, ramen, and takoyaki, all paired with a curated selection of cocktails, beer, and sake.

Here’s a look at the tasting menu, as well as the cocktail and wine menu for the event.

Chef Morimoto and the general manager of Morimoto Asia, Paul Snyder, shared a few words along with introducing the Passport to Morimoto Asia initiative, which will showcase a different pan-Asian country each month with a featured dish and cocktails, inviting guests to collect stamps in a custom-designed passport. Chef Morimoto then cracked open a barrel of his acclaimed Morimoto Junmai sake to share with attendees.

Those who collect 12 stamps in their passport will receive an invitation to an exclusive reception at Morimoto Asia, hosted by Chef Morimoto himself. Guests who collect all 24 unique stamps will be awarded a weekend getaway to Boston, featuring an event at TD Garden, dinner for two, and a complimentary hotel stay.

Visit Morimoto Asia’s website to learn more about their menu and other upcoming events.

