The Heart of Pangani Forest, Gentle Giant Gino Passes Away at 44

Gino leaves behind 14 offspring to carry on his legacy in Gorilla conservation.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom embraces the circle of life more than any other Disney park, but it’s still sad on days like this when we have learned of the passing of one of the park’s amazing animals - Gino, a 44 year old gorilla that has been at the park for nearly three decades.

What’s Happening:

Gino has been at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Gino was also the father of 14 offspring, leaving behind an incredible legacy of global contributions to gorilla care and conservation.

Guests have been able to see Gino at the park’s Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail

What They’re Saying:

Former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde on Instagram: Gino the gorilla has passed away. He was the silverback leader of the gorillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a generation. Gino was a true alpha male. He was powerful, gentle, humorous, kind, a patient partner to his minders, a great father, and a great model for the young males in his life. I’m sure today and in some following days we will see portraits of him, close up on his thoughtful strong features. But I prefer to remember him like this, not huge and powerful, but wandering peacefully beneath the trees, a creature in the midst of his kingdom. He will be missed.