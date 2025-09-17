Large World of Motion Logo Added to Test Track Speed Run at EPCOT

Changes continue to be made to the third iteration of the popular EPCOT attraction.

Even after being open for two months now, small changes are still taking place at the reimagined Test Track at EPCOT, with a large throwback to the pavilion’s origins being added to the speed track outside.

Test Track officially reopened at EPCOT on July 22nd, but small changes are still being made to the ride experience two months on.

When vehicles head outside to test their vehicles in the speed run, a large new World of Motion logo has been added to the center of the circular turn-around.

This logo was originally used for the pavilion’s original occupant, World of Motion, alongside EPCOT’s various other logos.

The logos in general were phased out in the late 1990s, but have seen a resurgence with the recent overhaul of EPCOT.

Now, the transportation pavilion logo is proudly displayed towards the finale of Test Track, and can also be found elsewhere throughout the ride.

The updated attraction invites guests into both the past and the future. Taking inspiration from World of Motion and the previous iterations of the attraction, 3.0 sets out to honor the future of transportation and the joy of human ingenuity.

