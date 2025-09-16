There’s a New Walt Disney World 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket Package Available for Florida Residents

At $70.00 a day, it’s a good deal… If you’re not including Magic Kingdom in your plans.

If you’re a Florida resident, there’s a new limited time 3-day ticket package for Walt Disney World that makes your ticket as low as $70.00 a day. Though if your main objective is going to Magic Kingdom, this offer probably isn’t for you…

The new Florida Residents: Get a Special 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket to Select Parks offer is a limited time deal good through the fourth quarter of the year. Well, most of the fourth quarter at least, as it’s valid for use from October 5 through December 23, 2025, with an advance park reservation. Reservations are limited and subject to the availability of reservations allocated to this ticket, as determined by Disney, and park capacity.

The "Select Parks" part of that title is due to the fact that Magic Kingdom is notably not part of this deal. However, all three other main Walt Disney World parks – Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom – are included.

The offer begins at $210, plus tax, for the $70.00 a day average, though there are several add-on options available for additional fees.

Park Hopper Option – $40 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax
Visit more than one of the following theme parks each day of your ticket: Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT or Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park.

Water Park and Sports Option – $35 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax
Visit one of the following theme parks each day of your ticket: Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT or Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park. Plus, enjoy 3 visits to a water park or other Walt Disney World sports-related fun.

Park Hopper Plus Option – $53 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax
Visit more than one of the following theme parks each day of your ticket: Disney's Hollywood Studios, EPCOT or Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park. Plus, enjoy 3 visits to a water park or other Walt Disney World sports-related fun.

For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency prior to first use at a Walt Disney World park ticket window.

