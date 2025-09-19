Photos / Video: Walt Disney World Reveals 2026-27 Ambassador Team

Kylee Withers and Phelicia Blake are your new Walt Disney World Ambassadors!

This morning, Walt Disney World unveiled its 2026-2027 Ambassador Team, and the lucky duo are Kylee Withers and Phelicia Blake. We were there to see the presentation and check out the festivities.

The current Ambassadors, Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad, kicked off the presentation with a look back at the history of the Ambassador program in honor of its 60th anniversary. They also highlighted some of their memories in their time as Ambassadors. Alongside a performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star," a number of former Ambassadors took to the stage.

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle then came on stage with the five finalists for the spots – Justin, Luis, Kylee, Zoe, and Phelicia.

Then came the grand moment, as Mickey and Minnie Mouse came on stage to announce with Vahle the new Ambassadors – Kylee Withers and Phelicia Blake.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a group photo was taken with all of the present Ambassadors.

We then had the opportunity to speak with Kylee and Phelicia about what being selected as Ambassadors meant to them, as well as hear from current Ambassadors Serena and Shannon. Check that interview out in the video below.

Over on the other coast, the 2026-27 Disneyland Resort Ambassadors were also revealed in a ceremony yesterday!

