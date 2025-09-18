Walt Disney World Joins Forces with Local Nonprofits to Fight Hunger in Florida

The resort's long-standing commitment to the community continues during Hunger Action Month and beyond.

Walt Disney World is continuing its decades-long effort to combat hunger and address food insecurity across Florida, partnering with local nonprofits and community leaders during Hunger Action Month.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World has a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community, and its efforts to fight hunger are a key part of that commitment.

Since 1991, Walt Disney World has collected and donated excess food from the resort. Last year alone, the program donated over 722,000 pounds of food (the equivalent of approximately 600,000 meals) to nine local nonprofits, including homeless shelters and food pantries.

The resort supports organizations that work tirelessly to ensure Central Florida families have access to nutritious food.

In 2024, Disney donated $150,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, a contribution that created roughly 600,000 meals.

An additional $500,000 was given to Second Harvest in the wake of Hurricane Milton to assist with storm relief efforts.

Last year, Disney VoluntEARS spent nearly 3,500 hours volunteering at Second Harvest.

Of the $500,000 in Disney Grants awarded this year, $300,000 was specifically directed to fund programs that address hunger.

Recipients include Valencia College's VCentials food pantry, United Against Poverty's mobile food pantry program, and Osceola Council on Aging's Emergency Food Pantry and Mobile Food Pantry programs.

What They’re Saying:

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Disney World: "Access to safe, healthy and affordable food is a critical need facing the Central Florida community. Every day we're working alongside nonprofit organizations and are focused on supporting this important cause in ways that only Disney can."

Derrick Chubbs, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida: "For decades, Walt Disney World's unwavering support has been a foundational aspect to our mission at Second Harvest Food Bank. We have been able to grow our services dramatically with the resources of food, funds, volunteers, and expertise that we continue to receive."

Beyond the Plate: The Broader Context of Food Insecurity

The problem of food insecurity extends far beyond the lack of access to food.

It is often linked to a range of interconnected issues, including poverty, health challenges, and educational barriers.

For instance, studies have shown that students experiencing food insecurity are more likely to struggle academically, as hunger can impair concentration and a student’s ability to learn.

The collaborative efforts of organizations like Valencia College's VCentials pantry, which directly supports students, are crucial because they not only provide food but also remove a significant obstacle to academic success.

Similarly, mobile food pantries, such as those operated by United Against Poverty and Osceola Council on Aging, are vital for reaching communities in "food deserts" that lack easy access to grocery stores.

By addressing food insecurity, these programs are not just feeding people; they are building a foundation for healthier, more stable, and more prosperous communities.

