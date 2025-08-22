Children from Nonprofit Secours Populaire Make a Magical Visit to Disneyland Paris and the Eiffel Tower
Disneyland Paris put on a spectacular show for more than 40,000 children from all over France and around the world.
Disneyland Paris is continuing their support of the French nonprofit Secours Populaire Français for the 33rd year, by inviting more than 1,000 young people to enjoy a day of magic at the park – which also included a stop at the Eiffel Tower.
What’s Happening:
- This year, Disneyland Paris was a part of Secours Populaire Français’ Journée de Ouf event on the Champs de Mars in Paris, which allowed more than 40,000 children from all over France and around the world to get a front row view of some unique Disney magic.
- Through two giant karaoke sessions, attendees had the opportunity to sing along to some of Disney's greatest hits.
- More than 1,000 kids also visited Disneyland Paris this week, with more than 8,000 visiting from the nonprofit throughout 2025.
