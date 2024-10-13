Children from Non-Profit Secours Populaire Make a Magical Visit to Disneyland Paris

Dressed as princes and princesses, the kids met with Cinderella and Jasmine.

Last month, 50 children from Secours Populaire, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and discrimination in public life, made a magical visit to Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

The 50 children from across Seine et Marne arrived at the Disneyland Hotel for an adventure straight out of the most beautiful fairy tales.

The kids were given prince or princess costumes as they were also able to meet some of Disney’s beloved Princesses, such as Cinderella and Jasmine at the Table de Lumière restaurant.

Part of Disneyland Paris’ ongoing commitment to spreading moments of joy, this enchanting day of course also included a visit to the theme parks.

What They’re Saying:

Secours Populaire child Samia: “I saw the real Cinderella! She told me my dress was beautiful. It’s the best day of my life. I never want to forget this moment.”

Eric Pires-Augere, responsible for philanthropy at Disneyland Paris: "We are committed to offering moments of magic to those who need them most. Seeing the joy in these children's eyes is the greatest reward. At Disneyland Paris, we deeply believe that every child deserves to live their dream, even if just for a moment."

