“Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Featuring the popular original theme to the show, “Welcome to Wonderland.”

Even though Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland has ended its run at Walt Disney Studios Park for the year, fans of the inventive new show can get their fix with the show’s soundtrack – now available on your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Fans of Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland can now listen to a number of tracks from the popular Disneyland Paris

can now listen to a number of tracks from the popular The soundtrack to the show is now available to stream on streaming platforms such as Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music

While the show itself ended its run for 2024 as of the end of September, fans of the show can rest easy, as the park confirmed that it will be returning in Spring 2025

.

This unusual mixture of Alice in Wonderland with acrobats and BMX riders first debuted on May 25th, offering an imaginative, new take on the classic tale.

with acrobats and BMX riders first debuted on May 25th, offering an imaginative, new take on the classic tale. The show takes place in the former home of the Moteurs… Action!: Stunt Show Spectacular behind Avengers Campus

“Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” Track Listing:

Welcome to Wonderland

Wonder Never Ends

Me! Me! Me!

All in the Golden Afternoon

All Ways Are My Ways

Alice and The Queen of Hearts Mashup

Welcome to Wonderland – Alice’s Finale

Welcome to Wonderland – Queen of Hearts’ Finale – Kids Mix

More Disneyland Paris News: