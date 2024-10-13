Disneyland Paris Special Edition of Monopoly Returns to Store Shelves Across the Resort

The board is themed to the four main lands of Disneyland Paris – Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland and Discoveryland.

A special Disneyland Paris themed edition of Monopoly is once again available for sale at the resort.

Visitors to Disneyland Paris can once again get their hands on this unique edition of Monopoly, substituting the regular Monopoly locations with ones from Disneyland Paris.

For example, the two highest spaces are themed to Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain

Game pieces include Cinderella’s glass slipper, Aladdin’s magic lamp, and Captain Hook’s ship, among others.

Guests can pick Disneyland Paris Monopoly up for themselves for the price of 70€ at the following locations: The Storybook Store – Main Street U.S.A. Emporium – Main Street U.S.A. Sir Mickey’s Boutique – Fantasyland World of Disney – Disney Village Walt Disney Studios Store – Walt Disney Studios Park Royal Collection Boutique – Disneyland Hotel Bay Boutique – Disney Newport Bay Club General Store – Disney Hotel Cheyenne Northwest Passage – Disney Sequoia Lodge Alamo Trading Post – Disney Davy Crockett Ranch



