Disneyland Paris Special Edition of Monopoly Returns to Store Shelves Across the Resort

A special Disneyland Paris themed edition of Monopoly is once again available for sale at the resort.
- Visitors to Disneyland Paris can once again get their hands on this unique edition of Monopoly, substituting the regular Monopoly locations with ones from Disneyland Paris.
- For example, the two highest spaces are themed to Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain and Star Tours: The Adventures Continue.
- In fact, each of the four sections are themed to the four main lands of Disneyland Paris – Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland and Discoveryland.
- Game pieces include Cinderella’s glass slipper, Aladdin’s magic lamp, and Captain Hook’s ship, among others.
- Guests can pick Disneyland Paris Monopoly up for themselves for the price of 70€ at the following locations:
- The Storybook Store – Main Street U.S.A.
- Emporium – Main Street U.S.A.
- Sir Mickey’s Boutique – Fantasyland
- World of Disney – Disney Village
- Walt Disney Studios Store – Walt Disney Studios Park
- Royal Collection Boutique – Disneyland Hotel
- Bay Boutique – Disney Newport Bay Club
- General Store – Disney Hotel Cheyenne
- Northwest Passage – Disney Sequoia Lodge
- Alamo Trading Post – Disney Davy Crockett Ranch
