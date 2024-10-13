Disneyland Paris Special Edition of Monopoly Returns to Store Shelves Across the Resort

The board is themed to the four main lands of Disneyland Paris – Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland and Discoveryland.
A special Disneyland Paris themed edition of Monopoly is once again available for sale at the resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Visitors to Disneyland Paris can once again get their hands on this unique edition of Monopoly, substituting the regular Monopoly locations with ones from Disneyland Paris.
  • For example, the two highest spaces are themed to Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain and Star Tours: The Adventures Continue.
  • In fact, each of the four sections are themed to the four main lands of Disneyland Paris – Frontierland, Adventureland, Fantasyland and Discoveryland.
  • Game pieces include Cinderella’s glass slipper, Aladdin’s magic lamp, and Captain Hook’s ship, among others.

  • Guests can pick Disneyland Paris Monopoly up for themselves for the price of 70€ at the following locations:
    • The Storybook Store – Main Street U.S.A.
    • Emporium – Main Street U.S.A.
    • Sir Mickey’s Boutique – Fantasyland
    • World of Disney – Disney Village
    • Walt Disney Studios Store – Walt Disney Studios Park
    • Royal Collection Boutique – Disneyland Hotel
    • Bay Boutique – Disney Newport Bay Club
    • General Store – Disney Hotel Cheyenne
    • Northwest Passage – Disney Sequoia Lodge
    • Alamo Trading Post – Disney Davy Crockett Ranch

