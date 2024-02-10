Photos: Walt Disney World Chefs Provide Delicious Dishes for a Great Cause at Field to Feast

Walt Disney World has some of the best chefs in the world constantly churning out new delicious dishes and tasty beverages. Guests who attend the annual Field to Feast event get to sample some of those incredible culinary creations while supporting a great cause.

Field to Feast brings guests together to enjoy locally sourced dishes from chefs from some of Walt Disney World’s most popular restaurants, like California Grill, Tiffin’s, Be Our Guest and more. The best part of the event though is that 100% of the proceeds benefit Second Harvest Kids Cafe.

This year’s event began with an EPCOT Food & Beverage reception, featuring some small bites like a corn cake and custard as well as some fresh and delicious cocktails. There was also an extensive charcuterie station for guests to enjoy meats, cheeses and breads. And of course, local wines and beers were also available.

Once the event truly kicked off, stations representing various alt Disney World restaurants began serving up some fantastic offerings. Some of those included a Blackened Redfish from Narcoosee’s at Disney Grand Floridian, Aged Rohan Duck Braai from Tiffin’s at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Bone Marrow Creme Brulee from Be Our Guest Restaurant at Magic Kingdom and so much more. And for dessert, guests were treated to Beignets from Disney’s Port Orleans Resort as well as a Tie Dye Whoopie Pie and Creamsicle Cone from Disney’s Pop Century and Art of Animation Resorts.

There were also even more wines and cocktails to enjoy, all while a live band entertained. And raffle tickets were available for purchase, giving guests a chance to win amazing prizes like Walt Disney World tickets, gift cards and wine.

And to top it all off, the whole event was set against the beautiful backdrop of Great Scott Farms. Guests were even able to enjoy tractor rides to see some more of the farm.

Field to Feast is a great way to try some of fantastic food from some of Walt Disney World’s finest chefs while also giving back to the community. You can learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank here and check out Great Scott Farms here.