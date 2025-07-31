Mrs. Howard Approves: Disney Launches Massive Back-to-School Charity Drive

The new campaign with DonorsChoose and First Book aims to supply under-resourced classrooms across the country.

Disney is helping to ring in the new school year with a powerful nationwide back-to-school initiative, launching in partnership with the acclaimed education-focused nonprofits DonorsChoose and First Book.

What’s Happening:

Disney has launched a campaign focusing on providing students and teachers with the essential resources and tools they need for a successful academic year, continuing Disney's long legacy of supporting education.

Lending her iconic voice to a new campaign spot is Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, beloved for her role as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on ABC Abbott Elementary .

. Disney will match public donations to teacher-posted classroom projects on DonorsChoose.

The focus is on arts and storytelling projects in under-resourced schools across all 50 states, empowering local communities to directly support their educators.

Working with First Book, Disney will help distribute thousands of books to low-income communities in every state.

This adds to the incredible 93 million books Disney has provided through First Book since their partnership began in 2000.

A tradition for over 25 years, Disney VoluntEARS will lead school supply drives, collecting and delivering donations to ensure resources reach the schools and nonprofits that need them most.

Building on its response to the 2025 LA fires, Disney is making an additional donation to help teachers in fire-impacted schools purchase necessary classroom supplies as they begin the new school year.

What They’re Saying:

Kyle Zimmer, President and CEO of First Book: “Books are the gateway to reading and learning, but millions of children and schools don’t have the books they need. For the past 25 years, Disney has held hands with First Book to support our mission, and this fall Disney and First Book will help welcome children back to school with brand new books to brighten classrooms and engage young readers."

Alex Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose: "At school, students can channel their talents and learn how to authentically be themselves. Often, teachers need the resources to encourage them to do just that. Disney is again showing up for public schools and getting students the art and creative supplies they need to express themselves through their class work and tell their stories."

How You Can Help:

Teachers in need of classroom supplies can sign up and create a project at DonorsChoose.org

Educators who serve children in low-income communities can sign up for a free membership with First Book.

To learn more or make a donation, visit FirstBook.org/DisneyBackToSchool DonorsChoose.org/DisneyBackToSchool

The 'Abbott Elementary' Effect: Art Imitating Life

Sheryl Lee Ralph is a perfect voice for this campaign, as she portrays the deeply caring veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary.

More importantly, the show itself has highlighted the very issues this Disney initiative aims to address.

Created by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary uses a comedic mockumentary format to depict the daily lives of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school.

uses a comedic mockumentary format to depict the daily lives of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Viewers watch the fictional teachers struggle with a lack of basic supplies, outdated textbooks, and crumbling infrastructure while maintaining an unwavering dedication to their students.

The characters frequently use their own money to buy supplies and turn to platforms that mirror DonorsChoose to fund projects like getting a new, clean rug for a classroom.

Quinta Brunson herself has been a vocal advocate, partnering with Scholastic and DonorsChoose to support real-life teachers and even using the show's marketing budget to give back to schools.

