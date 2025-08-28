Disney Challenges HBCU Students to Go Retro in the Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge
The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge is a new competition for HBCU students to design a tech-free campus and win big prizes.
The Walt Disney Company has launched a new initiative to engage with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), building a talent pipeline through a unique competition. The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge invites HBCU students to imagine a world without technology and to redesign the college experience from the ground up.
What's Happening
- The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge competition involves teams of 2-4 undergraduate students developing an original concept in response to a prompt: "What if Technology Never Existed?"
- Teams will submit their concepts in a detailed presentation, leveraging their creative, technical, and communication skills. The grand prize includes scholarships for the winning students and a grant for their HBCU.
- The challenge focuses on three key areas:
- Visual Representation: Teams must create a visual concept that demonstrates creativity and the ability to visualize their ideas without using AI.
- Communications Plan: Submissions need to outline how the concept would be marketed to students, faculty, and the local community without the use of technology.
- Financial Plan and Detailed Budget: Teams have a $10,000 budget for an 18-month financial sustainment plan, requiring a cost-effective and mathematically accurate budget.
- The top five highest-scoring teams will become finalists and present their concepts to a panel of Disney executive judges via teleconference on November 5, 2025.
- All five finalist teams will also have the opportunity to meet with Disney recruiters.
Important Dates and Prizes
- The competition is currently underway, and interested students need to act fast to register.
- Registration Period: From August 25, 2025, to September 22, 2025.
- Submission Deadline: Confirmed teams must submit their presentations by October 24, 2025.
- Final Executive Presentations: The top five finalist teams will present their projects on November 5, 2025.
- The three highest-ranking finalist teams will receive the following awards:
- First Place: Each team member receives a $4,000 scholarship, and their HBCU gets a $10,000 school grant.
- Second Place: Each team member receives a $2,000 scholarship.
- Third Place: Each team member receives a $1,000 scholarship.
