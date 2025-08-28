Disney Challenges HBCU Students to Go Retro in the Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge

The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge is a new competition for HBCU students to design a tech-free campus and win big prizes.

The Walt Disney Company has launched a new initiative to engage with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), building a talent pipeline through a unique competition. The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge invites HBCU students to imagine a world without technology and to redesign the college experience from the ground up.

What's Happening

The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge competition involves teams of 2-4 undergraduate students developing an original concept in response to a prompt: "What if Technology Never Existed?"

Teams will submit their concepts in a detailed presentation, leveraging their creative, technical, and communication skills. The grand prize includes scholarships for the winning students and a grant for their HBCU.

The challenge focuses on three key areas: Visual Representation: Teams must create a visual concept that demonstrates creativity and the ability to visualize their ideas without using AI. Communications Plan: Submissions need to outline how the concept would be marketed to students, faculty, and the local community without the use of technology. Financial Plan and Detailed Budget: Teams have a $10,000 budget for an 18-month financial sustainment plan, requiring a cost-effective and mathematically accurate budget.

The top five highest-scoring teams will become finalists and present their concepts to a panel of Disney executive judges via teleconference on November 5, 2025 .

All five finalist teams will also have the opportunity to meet with Disney recruiters.

Important Dates and Prizes

The competition is currently underway, and interested students need to act fast to register.

Registration Period: From August 25, 2025, to September 22, 2025 .

From to . Submission Deadline: Confirmed teams must submit their presentations by October 24, 2025 .

Confirmed teams must submit their presentations by . Final Executive Presentations: The top five finalist teams will present their projects on November 5, 2025 .

The top five finalist teams will present their projects on . The three highest-ranking finalist teams will receive the following awards: First Place: Each team member receives a $4,000 scholarship , and their HBCU gets a $10,000 school grant . Second Place: Each team member receives a $2,000 scholarship . Third Place: Each team member receives a $1,000 scholarship .



