Disney Challenges HBCU Students to Go Retro in the Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge

The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge is a new competition for HBCU students to design a tech-free campus and win big prizes.
The Walt Disney Company has launched a new initiative to engage with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), building a talent pipeline through a unique competition. The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge invites HBCU students to imagine a world without technology and to redesign the college experience from the ground up.

What's Happening

  • The Disney on the Yard Innovation Challenge competition involves teams of 2-4 undergraduate students  developing an original concept in response to a prompt: "What if Technology Never Existed?"
  • Teams will submit their concepts in a detailed presentation, leveraging their creative, technical, and communication skills. The grand prize includes scholarships for the winning students and a grant for their HBCU.
  • The challenge focuses on three key areas:
    • Visual Representation: Teams must create a visual concept that demonstrates creativity and the ability to visualize their ideas without using AI.
    • Communications Plan: Submissions need to outline how the concept would be marketed to students, faculty, and the local community without the use of technology.
    • Financial Plan and Detailed Budget: Teams have a $10,000 budget for an 18-month financial sustainment plan, requiring a cost-effective and mathematically accurate budget.
  • The top five highest-scoring teams will become finalists and present their concepts to a panel of Disney executive judges via teleconference on November 5, 2025. 
  • All five finalist teams will also have the opportunity to meet with Disney recruiters.
Important Dates and Prizes

  • The competition is currently underway, and interested students need to act fast to register.
  • Registration Period: From August 25, 2025, to September 22, 2025.
  • Submission Deadline: Confirmed teams must submit their presentations by October 24, 2025.
  • Final Executive Presentations: The top five finalist teams will present their projects on November 5, 2025.
  • The three highest-ranking finalist teams will receive the following awards:
    • First Place: Each team member receives a $4,000 scholarship, and their HBCU gets a $10,000 school grant.
    • Second Place: Each team member receives a $2,000 scholarship.
    • Third Place: Each team member receives a $1,000 scholarship.

