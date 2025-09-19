Photos: Disney’s Grand Floridian Lobby Redesign Progresses

The iconic Grand Floridian Resort & Spa continues its transformation, with a reimagined lobby taking shape at Walt Disney World’s flagship resort.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World is undergoing a sweeping multi-year transformation, and its iconic grand lobby is the latest space to get a sprinkle of pixie dust.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year Disney Parks Blog shared concept artwork of the renovations coming to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, including the debut of a new Grand Floridian Lobby Bar.

Inspired by the lobby’s iconic birdcage, the bar will honor the resort’s Victorian heritage with intricate woodwork, stained glass, and brass accents. Vibrant birds will be featured in the stained glass and murals throughout the atrium, adding a playful nod to the classic design.

A gorgeous new mural depicting the exterior of the resort has debuted above the lobby’s grand staircase.

As we can see as construction progresses, Disney has said the lobby area would be rethemed “with a mix of botanical accents and inviting colors to create an airy, garden-like atmosphere."

Work has progressed on the new Lobby Bar on the main floor, replacing the iconic birdcage that previously occupied the space.

Unfortunately, due to the extensive renovations, Disney has confirmed that the beloved holiday gingerbread house will not be returning to the lobby this season.

