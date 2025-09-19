Disney Skyliner Closing for Routine Maintenance in January 2027

The popular Walt Disney World transportation system will be closed for one week in January 2027.

A few months after we learned about the Disney Skyliner’s annual maintenance for 2026, we now also know when the Walt Disney World transportation system will be closed in 2027.

What’s Happening:

All lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closed for routine maintenance in January 2027.

This will affect guests staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort.

The refurbishment will last for one week from January 24th through January 30th, 2027.

Complimentary bus transportation will be available at all Disney Skyliner resorts throughout the planned closure.

Announcing the temporary closure over a year in advance, Disney noted “certain maintenance is required to keep our amenities and offerings updated."

A similar week-long refurbishment will also take place in January 2026

Earlier this year, the Disney Skyliner added new Muppets decals

