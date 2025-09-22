Photos: Minor Construction Taking Place at EPCOT's Norway Pavilion

The nearby Royal Sommerhus Anna and Elsa meet & greet remains open at this time.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Construction is taking place in EPCOT’s Norway pavilion just outside the Royal Sommerhus.

What’s Happening:

  • Construction walls have been erected around the planters in front of Royal Sommerhus, the meet & greet location for Anna and Elsa from Frozen at the Norway pavilion in World Showcase.
  • Access remains open to Royal Sommerhus and the restrooms in the back.
  • The walled off area is where you’ll typically find the mischievous Barn Santa during the Festival of the Holidays or a giant troll topiary during the Flower & Garden Festival.

  • The walls do jut out into the World Showcase Promenade a little, making the usually wide-open pathway a little narrower.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com