Photos: Minor Construction Taking Place at EPCOT's Norway Pavilion
The nearby Royal Sommerhus Anna and Elsa meet & greet remains open at this time.
Construction is taking place in EPCOT’s Norway pavilion just outside the Royal Sommerhus.
What’s Happening:
- Construction walls have been erected around the planters in front of Royal Sommerhus, the meet & greet location for Anna and Elsa from Frozen at the Norway pavilion in World Showcase.
- Access remains open to Royal Sommerhus and the restrooms in the back.
- The walled off area is where you’ll typically find the mischievous Barn Santa during the Festival of the Holidays or a giant troll topiary during the Flower & Garden Festival.
- The walls do jut out into the World Showcase Promenade a little, making the usually wide-open pathway a little narrower.
