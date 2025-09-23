Soarin’ to Tower: Shanghai Disneyland Announces New Updates for Soaring Over the Horizon

The attraction will remain open while these changes are implemented.

Soaring Over the Horizon at Shanghai Disneyland is getting ready to expand its own horizons with the addition of a third theater.

What’s Happening:

Capacity for one of Shanghai Disneyland’s most popular attractions will soon expand by 50%, as the park has announced that a third theater will soon be constructed.

The attraction, which currently operates with two theaters, will remain open during the expansion period.

Once completed, a brand-new finale scene will be added, which currently sees guests’ trip around the world ending with a flight over the city of Shanghai.

The ride will now end with a flight over Shanghai Disneyland itself, ending over a Disney Park as with all the other versions of Soarin(g) across the globe.

Other magical surprise updates have also been teased.

Located in Adventure Isle, Soaring Over the Horizon has captivated millions of guests with breathtaking and sensational aerial adventures featuring scenic wonders and landmarks from across the globe.

The attraction is essentially the same as Soarin’ Around the World

Soarin’ to Tower, We Are Ready for Takeoff:

Shanghai’s version of Soarin’ is not the first to receive a third theater – in fact, the same situation happened with EPCOT

Coinciding with the debut of Soarin’ Around the World, a third theater was constructed inside The Land pavilion at EPCOT.

Since then, wait times for the popular attraction have definitely been significantly more manageable. Although demand in the park has definitely shifted, with newer attractions such as Frozen Ever After Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

More Shanghai Disney Resort News: