Shanghai Disneyland Releases a New Look at the “Up” Section of Junior Explorers Camp
Check out the rope bridges, slides, and… spinnable dog heads!?
A new video released by Shanghai Disneyland focuses on the Up-themed area at the recently opened Junior Explorers Camp.
What’s Happening:
- Up is one of the three films to get its own zone within the Junior Explorers Camp, along with The Lion King and Finding Nemo.
- Located within Camp Discovery in the Adventure Isle section of Shanghai Disneyland, Junior Explorers Camp is themed as a training camp for future adventurers.
- The video shows how the overall concept of the Up section is themed as “Kevin’s Hideaway," and includes rope bridges, climbing towers, and slides, all meant to evoke the ruins of a South American city that has been discovered by explorers.
- Up characters like Dug can be found among the art on the climbing towers, while there are statues of the dogs belonging to Up’s villain, Muntz, that feature spinning heads to reveal two different facial expressions.
Where Art Thou, Floating House?
- One thing you won’t find in the Up section of Junior Explorers Camp is Carl’s floating house, even though the cast members in the video do mention that major and iconic element of Up.
- It feels like the floating house would make for a great attraction on its own or as the centerpiece of a larger attraction, whether it was a full ride or an interactive location of some sort, so here’s hoping one day one of the Disney Parks can deliver something directly involving the house. Alas, the swing ride themed to Up coming to Disneyland Paris’ Disney Adventure World won’t be scratching that itch.
