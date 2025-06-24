Crush Rush! Get a Look at Shanghai Disney’s Finding Nemo Section Inside Junior Explorers Camp
A new video puts the spotlight on one of the areas inside the new attraction.
Shanghai Disney Resort has released a new video spotlight for the Finding Nemo section of their newly opened Junior Explorers Camp.
What’s Happening:
- Located within Camp Discovery in the Adventure Isle section of Shanghai Disneyland, Junior Explorers Camp is themed as a training camp for future adventurers.
- Junior Explorers Camp has three distinct zones, which are based upon the wild savanna of The Lion King, the ocean wonders of Finding Nemo and the cloud-high adventures of Up.
- The new video, posted to Shanghai Disney’s Instagram, focuses on the Finding Nemo zone and the activities it includes, such as the Crush Rush climbing wall.
- Junior Explorers Camp, which just opened on June 16, is one of many new additions to Shanghai Disney this year, including Tinker Bell making her Shanghai debut and the new Pixar Adventurous Journey exhibit.
A Decade Around the Corner:
- All of these additions are coming as Shanghai Disneyland celebrates its ninth anniversary, which is not usually a year that gets a ton of special treatment. Still, with the 10th anniversary on the way, there is plenty more in the works for Shanghai - though some major additions will arrive after that milestone.
- This includes the Spider-Man themed roller coaster and surrounding Spidey land coming to the park, which recently broke ground to begin the construction process.
- Shanghai Disney Resort is also constructing its third themed hotel. This one will showcase Art Nouveau design elements.
